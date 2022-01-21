Short Interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Decreases By 19.9%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

CCS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 57.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

