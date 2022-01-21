Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Rises By 22.2%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $2,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

