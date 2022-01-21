Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 24.2%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLPS opened at $2.02 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CLPS Incorporation worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

