Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Increases By 19.1%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Coastal Financial stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
