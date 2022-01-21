Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Increases By 19.1%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

