Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rises By 17.5%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $128.40 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

