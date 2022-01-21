Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Drops By 20.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 2,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

