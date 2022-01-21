Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 18.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.4 days.
Shares of ELPQF stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
