Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 18.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.4 days.

Shares of ELPQF stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

