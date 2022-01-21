Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Increases By 16.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,042,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 740,734 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 51,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.48. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

