Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Rises By 17.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

