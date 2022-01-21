Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreases By 22.2%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $890.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

