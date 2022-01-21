Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Drops By 24.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 432,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 98,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,021. HUYA has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

