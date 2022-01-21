Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Increases By 18.6%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

