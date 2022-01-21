Short Interest in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Drops By 25.4%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 9,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 37.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.