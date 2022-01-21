Short Interest in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Grows By 22.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.51 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

