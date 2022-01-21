Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Increases By 17.4%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of MCESF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.