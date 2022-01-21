Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Increases By 17.4%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of MCESF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
