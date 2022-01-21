Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declines By 21.1%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nelnet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nelnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nelnet by 4.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

