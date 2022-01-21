Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Drops By 21.0%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,565. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.