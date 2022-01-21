Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Declines By 22.8%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 43,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

