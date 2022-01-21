Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Decreases By 20.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

