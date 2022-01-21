Short Interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Expands By 21.7%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,748 in the last 90 days.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.