Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Drops By 25.7%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

USAK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

