Short Interest in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Drops By 21.7%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,450 shares of company stock valued at $978,946. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 5,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,403. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $917.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

