Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 15.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,105.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $114.00 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $106.91 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
