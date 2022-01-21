Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 15.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,105.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $114.00 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $106.91 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

