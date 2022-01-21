SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SI-BONE worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after buying an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 2,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,353. The stock has a market cap of $674.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

