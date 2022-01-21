Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.