Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.86. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 38,233 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
