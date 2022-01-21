Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.86. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 38,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

