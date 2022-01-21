Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.30 ($70.80).

Shares of SHL opened at €61.84 ($70.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.37. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

