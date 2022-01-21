Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.30 ($70.80).

ETR SHL opened at €61.84 ($70.27) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.37.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

