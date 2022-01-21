Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.30 ($70.80).

ETR SHL opened at €61.84 ($70.27) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.37.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

