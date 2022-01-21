Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.