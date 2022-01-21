Siltronic AG Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siltronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $144.11 on Friday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $144.11 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

