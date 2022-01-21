Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Silvercorp Metals worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $651.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

