Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 18500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

