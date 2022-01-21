Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

