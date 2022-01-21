SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 250 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $203.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

