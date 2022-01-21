SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,580 shares of company stock worth $21,141,129 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth $43,762,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

