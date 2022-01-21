Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.