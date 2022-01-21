Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

