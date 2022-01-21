Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $1,513,000.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.90. 1,977,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

