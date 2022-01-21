SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.90. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

NYSE:SLG opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

