SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 308,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,622,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $803.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

