Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

