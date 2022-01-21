Snetwork Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Snetwork has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Snetwork has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $54,013.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,594,132 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

