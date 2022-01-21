Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

