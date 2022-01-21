Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $10.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

SLDB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,498. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

