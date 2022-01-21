Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 103.87% and a negative net margin of 1,663.94%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

