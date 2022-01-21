Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 6,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

