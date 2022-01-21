Sonoco Products to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonoco Products in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

