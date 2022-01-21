Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4822880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

