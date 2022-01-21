Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 0.8%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.15 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.41). Approximately 599,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 552,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of £64.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

