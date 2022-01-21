Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 15th

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.